SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of SEI Investments have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2022 results reflect higher revenues. Global presence, a diverse range of product offerings, strategic acquisitions and robust assets under management (AUM) balance are expected to continue driving growth. Additionally, technological innovations and rising demand for the SEI Wealth Platform (SWP) across financial institutions will also likely support financials. Nevertheless, steadily rising expenses might hurt the bottom-line growth. The company expects inflationary pressure on personnel costs to continue in the quarters ahead. Further, as the company’s business is mainly technology-driven, expenses related to the same will continue rising.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 28.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 52.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $3,868,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 70.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

