Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

Shares of ST stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.59. 2,142,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,203. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

