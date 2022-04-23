ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) PT Lowered to $94.00

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.85.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 61.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 51,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

