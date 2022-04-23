SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $3,150.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,150.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGSOY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Shares of SGS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 34,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,938. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. SGS has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $33.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

