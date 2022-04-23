Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shaw Communications benefited from growth in the wireless segments, driven by an expanding subscriber base in second-quarter fiscal 2022. Bundling of Shaw Mobile with Internet service is helping it win customers. The deployment of 700 MHz spectrum enhances customer relations by providing far-reaching coverage and stronger indoor wireless reception. Shaw continues to fortify its footprint across Canada. The launch of Fibre+ Gig Internet service, which is available to more than 99% of its residential customers, is expected to boost wireline revenues. Shaw has outperformed the industry year to date. Nevertheless, the company is battling against weakness in the wireline segment due to the attrition of video, satellite and phone subscribers. Markedly, Shaw is set to be acquired by Rogers Communications for $26 billion.”

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE:SJR opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Shaw Communications by 30.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $135,806,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.