Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €161.00 by Warburg Research

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($173.12) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.40 ($162.80).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €69.70 ($74.95) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €65.40 ($70.32) and a twelve month high of €203.20 ($218.49). The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €82.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.