Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €161.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($173.12) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.40 ($162.80).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €69.70 ($74.95) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €65.40 ($70.32) and a twelve month high of €203.20 ($218.49). The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €82.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

