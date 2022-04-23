Showcase (SHO) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Showcase (SHO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Showcase has a market cap of $51,117.76 and $8,328.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.93 or 0.07429808 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,822.50 or 1.00061187 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

