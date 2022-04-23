SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $29,362.08 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $29,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SIBN opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. The business had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIBN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

