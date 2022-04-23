Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.69.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY opened at $259.49 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $223.96 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,050,000 after buying an additional 129,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,086,000 after purchasing an additional 354,746 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after purchasing an additional 389,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.