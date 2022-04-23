Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will announce $68.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.02 million to $71.00 million. Silvergate Capital posted sales of $42.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year sales of $309.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.48 million to $321.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $517.38 million, with estimates ranging from $433.42 million to $593.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.83.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,623,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

SI traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.26. 891,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,446. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.02. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

