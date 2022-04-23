Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.66. Approximately 1,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQD. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 818.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 42,548 shares during the last quarter.

