Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $26.66. Approximately 1,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.
