Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

SWKS opened at $115.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.89 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.