Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

SNBR traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.65. 823,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,177. The company has a market cap of $989.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.62. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $121.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sleep Number from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

