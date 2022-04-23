Smartshare Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Smartshare has a market cap of $278,466.04 and approximately $23,073.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00070915 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010548 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000197 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

