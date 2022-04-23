Smaugs NFT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,630.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $849,188.84 and $34,630.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.51 or 0.07442334 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00041537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,758.45 or 1.00184492 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

