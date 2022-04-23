Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,536,012.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 7.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 2.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Snap by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.