Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.06 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will report sales of $255.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNPO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the fourth quarter worth about $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth about $3,964,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPO stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 112,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. Snap One has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

About Snap One (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap One (SNPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.