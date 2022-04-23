Snowball Trading Up 55.1% Over Last Week (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Snowball has a total market cap of $635,164.53 and approximately $2,645.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.21 or 0.07409510 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00045075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,780.35 or 1.00078828 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,608,061 coins and its circulating supply is 5,088,432 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

