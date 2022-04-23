SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $527,765.22 and approximately $16,798.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00047602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.50 or 0.07437735 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00042410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,762.79 or 0.99964667 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

