Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($15.91) to €16.80 ($18.06) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of SEYMF opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

