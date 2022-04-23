Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Price Target Raised to C$19.50 at Scotiabank

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSFGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Solaris Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.70.

Solaris Resources stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

