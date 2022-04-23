Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

SOND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonder from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonder currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 8.25.

Get Sonder alerts:

Shares of Sonder stock opened at 4.15 on Tuesday. Sonder has a 12 month low of 4.05 and a 12 month high of 10.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.04.

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.28 by -8.70. The firm had revenue of 86.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 58.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonder will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.60% of Sonder as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sonder (Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.