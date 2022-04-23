Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

NASDAQ SOTK opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

In other Sono-Tek news, Director Joseph Riemer purchased 6,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

