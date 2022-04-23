Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SON stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 899,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.76%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.