Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Lowered to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.14.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

NYSE SON opened at $62.99 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,316,000 after buying an additional 284,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,783,000 after buying an additional 701,528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,210,000 after buying an additional 557,876 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,040,000 after buying an additional 38,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after buying an additional 175,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.