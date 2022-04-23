Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Earnings Results

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 101,470 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

