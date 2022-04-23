Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 899,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,497. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

