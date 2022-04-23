SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.43. 18,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,408. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $113.70 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.54.

