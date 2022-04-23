SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.70. 460,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,655. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

