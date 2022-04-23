Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.14.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.20. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $3,038,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

