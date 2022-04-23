SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.89.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069,495 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $276,925,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $187,333,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,251,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

