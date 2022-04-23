Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Steel Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Steel Partners stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $865.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $431.86 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Steel Partners by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,387,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Steel Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Steel Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

