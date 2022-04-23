stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Tops $3,479.19

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.00 or 0.07448145 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,740.56 or 1.00166904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00042153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

