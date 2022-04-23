StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 14,100 shares of company stock worth $91,520 over the last three months. 13.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.