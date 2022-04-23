StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 23.43%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 15,069 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,673.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 13,982 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 244.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 384,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

