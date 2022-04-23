StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of GTIM opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.11. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdad Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $813,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

