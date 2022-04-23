StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 207.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 723,480 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 834,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 361,853 shares in the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

