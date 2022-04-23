StockNews.com Downgrades Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.64.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.