StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $339.19 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.81. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $23.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of American Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

