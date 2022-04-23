StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,105 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $45,362.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $107,986 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 169,460 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,399,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter worth $2,189,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 55,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 87.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 48,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

