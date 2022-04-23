StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

