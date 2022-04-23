StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.21.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
