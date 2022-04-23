StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 81.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fanhua by 2,798.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fanhua by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Fanhua by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.