StockNews.com Lowers Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of OTTR opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $71.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $333.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Otter Tail by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the third quarter worth $241,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 5.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the third quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

