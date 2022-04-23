StockNews.com Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.57.
Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. SAP has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $151.48.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SAP by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after acquiring an additional 342,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at about $26,815,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.
About SAP (Get Rating)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
