StockNews.com Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.57.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. SAP has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SAP by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after acquiring an additional 342,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at about $26,815,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

