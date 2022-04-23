StockNews.com Upgrades Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.33.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 33.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 491.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

