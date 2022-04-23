StockNews.com Upgrades Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) to Strong-Buy

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Steel Partners stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.83. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $431.86 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

