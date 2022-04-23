Strike (STRK) Price Tops $40.46

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.46 or 0.00102385 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Strike has a market cap of $127.95 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00047648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.47 or 0.07407862 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00040841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,599.97 or 1.00206364 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,162,250 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars.

