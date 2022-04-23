Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Trading Down 2.2%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. 232,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 153,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Separately, Nomura started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers asset formation and management, asset administration, and inheritance and succession; and finance operations and arrangement of various financing schemes, corporate consultations, and M&A advisory services, as well as operates as a general provider of solutions for various transactions with corporate clients.

