Sumokoin (SUMO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,555.00

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $12,555.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.00 or 0.00680369 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000736 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 50,704,678 coins and its circulating supply is 44,004,678 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

