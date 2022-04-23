Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after acquiring an additional 188,547 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.21. 2,079,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

